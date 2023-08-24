2 students sentenced for sex crimes against another student

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two of five Tri-State students charged with gross sexual imposition learned their fate Thursday in Butler County Juvenile Court.

Four 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old are accused of forcing another student into a bathroom at St. Ann’s Catholic School in Hamilton.

Investigators say the students held the victim down while they exposed themselves and forced the victim into sexual contact.

They believe the crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023.

Court records show the students will each spend 39 days in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

They will also have to take part in programs through the probation department.

The teens are not allowed to have contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

In addition, one of them will also have to complete 20 hours of community service.

