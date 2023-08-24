Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 students sentenced for sex crimes against another student

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two of five Tri-State students charged with gross sexual imposition learned their fate Thursday in Butler County Juvenile Court.

Four 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old are accused of forcing another student into a bathroom at St. Ann’s Catholic School in Hamilton.

Investigators say the students held the victim down while they exposed themselves and forced the victim into sexual contact.

They believe the crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023.

Court records show the students will each spend 39 days in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

They will also have to take part in programs through the probation department.

The teens are not allowed to have contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

In addition, one of them will also have to complete 20 hours of community service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Thursday Evening
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Woman home from hospital after hit by suspected drunk driver
Woman home from hospital after hit by suspected drunk driver
The Capitoline Wolf statue was a gift to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931. Here is the...
Replacement for historic statue stolen from Eden Park arrives today
Police say that Thomas Holliman was involved in a serious injury traffic crash on July 25.
Man dies nearly a month after crash in Hartwell, police say