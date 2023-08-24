Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a Northern Kentucky Walmart, according to Kentucky State Police.

The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard by someone around 3:15 p.m., KSP explained.

Sgt. Bernis Napier said the man’s body appears to have been there for several days.

The sergeant said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unclear at this point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.