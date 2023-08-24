Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Coroner: Victim in serious crash dies after being hospitalized nearly a month

Police say that Thomas Holliman was involved in a serious injury traffic crash on July 25.
Police say that Thomas Holliman was involved in a serious injury traffic crash on July 25.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who was involved in a serious injury crash in Hartwell nearly a month ago has died, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner and police have confirmed that on August 22, Thomas Holliman, 48, of Sharonville, was pronounced dead after a crash that happened on July 25.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. that day, Holliman was driving a 2019 Kia Sorrento east on Galbraith Road when he lost control of his car and crossed the center lane markings, police said.

An investigation found that Holliman’s vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, then redirected back onto the roadway where it hit a 2020 Chevrolet van driving in the opposite direction.

Police said that Holliman suffered severe injuries and was transported to UC Medical Center.

The other driver was not injured, police say.

At this time, it is not known if either driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Police are still determining if excessive speed and impairment were the causes of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

