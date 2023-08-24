Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dogs rescued from Madison Township hoarding case finding new homes

By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some positivity is coming out of a horrible situation as more than half of the nearly 100 dogs saved from a hoarding case are finding new homes.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones called the dog hoarding case in Madison Township the worst he’s seen in more than four decades of law enforcement.

Animal Friends Humane Society says the final count was 92 dogs that they took in.

The animal lovers were quickly interested in finding the dogs new homes. So much so that since the dogs were released, more than half of them have found new homes.

“More than half are gone, which is amazing,” said Animal Friends Intake Coordinator Megan Poffenbarger. “Rescues and adopters really pulled through for us and helped us out.”

The previous owner of the dogs, Ronda Murphy, had her case bound over from Middletown Municipal Court to Butler County.

Murphy is still facing a fifth-degree felony and two second-degree misdemeanors for cruelty to animals, according to court records.

Sheriff Jones said along with the dozens of dogs they saved, they also found 30 dead dogs on her property.

Some of the dogs found were pregnant or had just given birth to a litter of puppies. Those dogs are still in the care of Animal Friends while the babies grow up and the mothers are closely monitored.

Most of them are under the age of six weeks right now, so they have to be eight weeks before they can be separated from their mom,” explains Poffenbarger. “At that eight-week mark, we can adopt them out.”

The shelter is still providing medical treatment and care to the dogs and while they’re happy to help, this rescue has taken an unexpected financial toll on Animal Friends.

“We still need monetary donations, most definitely, because this whole situation probably cost us, or will in the end cost us over $50,000 and that’s a lot for a non-profit organization that was never prepared for something this large,” said Poffenbarger.

Animal Friends says they have their Amazon wish list up right now, but the greatest need they have is a financial need to get medical help for the dogs.

