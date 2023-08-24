Excessive heat and humidity today with storms this morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms are moving close to the viewing area this morning. These storms have a history of producing strong, gusty winds, plenty of lightning and heavy rain. Storms will likely weaken before they move into the Tri-State but there will be some storms in the eastern half of our viewing area. Once those storms exit the viewing area, it will turn very hot and humid. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for a large portion of the viewing area with the heat index as high as 110 and a temperature climbing to 98. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the counties not under the warning. In other words, today will be dangerously hot and humid and it is advised to stay indoors during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Friday is also looking hot and humid although there are no watches, warnings or advisories as of this time.

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. There is also a chance for showers and storms in the evening hours.

A cold front moves through the region Saturday bringing another round of showers and storms and a cooldown. The high Saturday will be 86 and 83 on Sunday. From Sunday through midweek we expect dry, quiet and cool weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.