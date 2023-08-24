Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Excessive heat and humidity today with storms this morning

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms are moving close to the viewing area this morning. These storms have a history of producing strong, gusty winds, plenty of lightning and heavy rain. Storms will likely weaken before they move into the Tri-State but there will be some storms in the eastern half of our viewing area. Once those storms exit the viewing area, it will turn very hot and humid. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for a large portion of the viewing area with the heat index as high as 110 and a temperature climbing to 98. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the counties not under the warning. In other words, today will be dangerously hot and humid and it is advised to stay indoors during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Friday is also looking hot and humid although there are no watches, warnings or advisories as of this time.

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. There is also a chance for showers and storms in the evening hours.

A cold front moves through the region Saturday bringing another round of showers and storms and a cooldown. The high Saturday will be 86 and 83 on Sunday. From Sunday through midweek we expect dry, quiet and cool weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning Issued Thursday
Excessive Heat Warning Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Excessive Heat Warning Thursday: First Alert Weather Day Issued
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Heat index values will be well over 100 Thursday and Friday in the tri-state.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat in the tri-state on Thursday