Female shot in Walnut Hills
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A female is expected to recover after she was shot overnight in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati police.
It was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gilbert and Yale avenues.
Officers were already nearby because they responded to reports of shots fired and a victim on the ground.
Police did not release suspect information overnight while they continued to investigate.
No arrests were announced.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.