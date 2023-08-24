Female shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A female is expected to recover after she was shot overnight in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

It was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gilbert and Yale avenues.

Officers were already nearby because they responded to reports of shots fired and a victim on the ground.

Police did not release suspect information overnight while they continued to investigate.

No arrests were announced.

