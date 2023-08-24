Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Female shot in Walnut Hills

A female is expected to recover after she was shot overnight in Walnut Hills, according to...
A female is expected to recover after she was shot overnight in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A female is expected to recover after she was shot overnight in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

It was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gilbert and Yale avenues.

Officers were already nearby because they responded to reports of shots fired and a victim on the ground.

Police did not release suspect information overnight while they continued to investigate.

No arrests were announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Latest News

Ways to avoid the heat and stay safe
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning Thursday, morning storms
Betty Funk, a 32-year-old mother, was on her bicycle on Harrison Avenue when 35-year-old Craig...
Woman home from hospital after being hit by driver arrested for OVI
Excessive Heat Warning Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Guardians vs. Dodgers game suspended until Thursday
Guardians vs. Dodgers game suspended until Thursday