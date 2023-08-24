Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot Thursday afternoon, Friday

Highs still in the 90s Thursday afternoon and Friday!
Heat index values are still expected to be in the triple digits later Thursday as well as Friday afternoon!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area (excluding Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland, Bracken, Lewis, Mason, and Robertson counties) because heat index values Thursday may reach between 105° and 110°. The counties excluded in the warning are under a HEAT ADVISORY, where heat index values may reach 100° to 105°.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area (Dearborn County in Southeast Indiana, Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky, and Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio) for Wednesday and Thursday because ozone levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups (folks with heart or lung issues primarily).

Showers and thunderstorms are over for Thursday as drier and hotter air moves in. Some places saw tree damage from strong to severe storms while many in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky saw anywhere from a quarter of an inch to over two inches of rainfall! This will only add to the humidity which will make things feel sweltering in the tri-state!

It’s a hot Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values will be between 100° to 110°! Really important to stay hydrated and take breaks if you must be out in the heat. Don’t forget to check on friends, neighbors and your pets!

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a high of 95° and heat index values well over 100°. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening; otherwise it’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The best opportunity for rain will be along and south of the Ohio River.

A cold front moves through the tri-state Saturday and help lower temperatures. Saturday will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s with milder air to the north and hot conditions further south. Heat index values on Saturday won’t be dangerous, but still noticeably hot in the mid-to-upper 90s! Again, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm on Saturday as the front exits the tri-state, but much of the day stays dry!

Sunday through the middle of next week is dry and mild with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s! Wednesday will feel cool with highs only in the mid 70s!

