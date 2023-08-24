FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning Thursday, morning storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several counties in the Tri-State will be under an Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says

The heat warning means the maximum heat index (feels like temperatures) is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher for three or more hours within 12 hours.

An excessive heat watch that was in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday means our maximum heat index Thursday could soar to 110 degrees or higher for three or more hours within 24 to 72 hours.

We could see morning storms Thursday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Much of the Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday. (WXIX)

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a high of 94 degrees and heat index values well over 100 degrees.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible in the evening and overnight hours; otherwise, it’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Saturday will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s with milder air to the north and hot conditions further south.

A pop-up shower or storm is still possible on Saturday as the front exits the Tri-State, but much of the day stays dry.

