Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning, morning storms

Heat index values over 100° over the next few days in the tri-state.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several counties in the Tri-State will be under an Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says

The heat warning means the maximum heat index (feels like temperatures) is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher for three or more hours within 12 hours.

An excessive heat watch that was in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday means our maximum heat index Thursday could soar to 110 degrees or higher for three or more hours within 24 to 72 hours.

Morning storms are moving through some parts of the Tri-State right now.

Some are dumping heavy rain and lightning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Downpours that are slowing traffic on Interstate 71 in Warren County are heading toward Clermont County next.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Highland, Adams, Brown, Ross, Pike and Scioto counties until 6 a.m.

This means there is a strong storm or hazardous weather that is NOT severe.

Much of the Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday.
Much of the Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday.(WXIX)
Caption

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a high of 94 degrees and heat index values well over 100 degrees.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible in the evening and overnight hours; otherwise, it’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Saturday will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s with milder air to the north and hot conditions further south.

A pop-up shower or storm is still possible on Saturday as the front exits the Tri-State, but much of the day stays dry.

