First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several counties in the Tri-State will be under an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says. Because of this, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Heat index values on Friday may be between 105 to 107 degrees. Actual high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s as Cincinnati’s high temperature is 95.
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday for the following counties:
- Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana
- Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Northern Kentucky
- Adams, Brown, Clermont and Hamilton counties in Southwest Ohio
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m on Friday for Decatur County in Southeast Indiana. Heat index values may reach up to 116 degrees Friday afternoon and evening.
A pop-up shower or storm is still possible on Saturday as the front exits the Tri-State, but much of the day stays dry.
