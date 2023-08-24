Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning

Heat index values are still expected to be in the triple digits later Thursday as well as Friday afternoon!
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several counties in the Tri-State will be under an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says. Because of this, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Heat index values on Friday may be between 105 to 107 degrees. Actual high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s as Cincinnati’s high temperature is 95.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday for the following counties:

  • Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana
  • Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Northern Kentucky
  • Adams, Brown, Clermont and Hamilton counties in Southwest Ohio
An excessive heat warning is effect Friday in many parts of the FOX19 viewing area.
An excessive heat warning is effect Friday in many parts of the FOX19 viewing area.(WXIX)

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m on Friday for Decatur County in Southeast Indiana. Heat index values may reach up to 116 degrees Friday afternoon and evening.

A pop-up shower or storm is still possible on Saturday as the front exits the Tri-State, but much of the day stays dry.

