First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several counties in the Tri-State will be under an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says. Because of this, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Heat index values on Friday may be between 105 to 107 degrees. Actual high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s as Cincinnati’s high temperature is 95.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday for the following counties:

Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana

Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Northern Kentucky

Adams, Brown, Clermont and Hamilton counties in Southwest Ohio

An excessive heat warning is effect Friday in many parts of the FOX19 viewing area. (WXIX)

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m on Friday for Decatur County in Southeast Indiana. Heat index values may reach up to 116 degrees Friday afternoon and evening.

A pop-up shower or storm is still possible on Saturday as the front exits the Tri-State, but much of the day stays dry.

