Guardians vs. Dodgers game suspended until Thursday

Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game Wednesday was suspended until Thursday due to weather.

According to a post from the Guardians, Wednesday’s game will resume Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ahead of the regularly scheduled game.

Today's game has been suspended due to weather and will resume tomorrow at 12:10 PM before the regularly scheduled game. #ForTheLand

Posted by Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The game made it to the top of the third inning before being suspended, with the Dodgers ahead 3-1.

Severe storms in Cleveland not only shut down the game, but streets and highways in the area.

