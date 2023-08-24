CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flooding has shut down I-90 eastbound and westbound between Lakewood Heights Boulevard and Hilliard Boulevard.

The shut down happened around 9 p.m. on Aug. 23

Multiple cars were nearly submerged in the high waters on the westbound lanes.

First responders used inflatable rafts to reach the cars.

Authorities have yet to confirm if anyone was still in those cars when first responders reached them on the rafts.

Lakewood firefighters use inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90 westbound. (Lakewood Firefighters Local 382)

Westbound traffic is backed up for miles, as shown west of Warren Road.

Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road) (Ohio Department of Transportation)

At 10:10 p.m., first responders began directing drivers stuck on the westbound lanes to exit the highway by driving up the I-90 entrance ramp at Lakewood Heights Boulevard.

First responders direct drivers stuck on the I-90 west to exit the highway by driving up the I-90 entrance ramp at Lakewood Heights Boulevard (Ohio Department of Transportation)

The heavy rains and wind have caused roads throughout Northeast Ohio to be shut down.

AVON LAKE

The storms caused a large tree to fall onto the intersection of Lake Road and Englewood Drive, taking power lines down along with it, said police.

CHARDON

Woodiebrook Road is shut down due to high water, police reported.

KIRTLAND

Several streets in the Kirtland area have high water levels, and police warn residents to avoid driving if possible.

PAINESVILLE

The underpasses of North State Street and Richmond Street have flooded in Painesville. police said.

PARMA

Residents were rescued from their cars at West 52nd Street and Brookpark Road after they got caught in flash flooding on the roads, firefighters confirmed.

Video shared by Parma Fire shows the rescue with inflatable rafts.

The Parma Fire Department instructs drivers to avoid these flooded areas:

West 52nd Street and Brookpark Road

Pearl Road and Brookpark Road

West Sprauge Road and West 130th Street

West Ridgewood Drive and West 54th Street

York Road and West Pleasant Valley Road

“Remember a few inches of water can be enough to disable vehicles and knock you off your feet,” PFD stated. “If there is a flooded intersection or roadway to try another way to your destination. Turn around, don’t drown!!!”

Flash flooding caught several cars at West 52nd Street and Brookpark Road in Parma, according to firefighters. (Parma Fire Department)

SOLON

Heavy flooding has shut down Route 422 westbound at Brainard Road and Harper Road, according to dispatch.

A portion of Bainbridge Road has also been shut down.

WILLOUGHBY

SR-2 is flooded on both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Lost Nation Road and Vine Street in Willoughby, the sheriff stated.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS

Bishop Road is shut down from Curtiss Wright Parkway in Willoughby Hills to Golf Way Lane in Highland Heights due to high water, the sheriff stated.

WILLOWICK

Lakeshore Boulevard is shut down from East 315th Street to Northshore Mall. as well as Vine Street from Lakeshore Boulevard to East 312th Street, according to police.

