Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Joey Votto put on IL, Reds announce

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves giving the reds a 2-run lead.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is heading for the injured list.

On Thursday, the Reds announced that the veteran first baseman was being placed on the 10-day IL with left shoulder discomfort.

Votto’s 2022 season was cut short after he had to have left rotator cuff and bicep surgery.

He didn’t make his 2023 season debut until June 19.

