Joey Votto put on IL, Reds announce

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is heading for the injured list.

On Thursday, the Reds announced that the veteran first baseman was being placed on the 10-day IL with left shoulder discomfort.

Votto’s 2022 season was cut short after he had to have left rotator cuff and bicep surgery.

He didn’t make his 2023 season debut until June 19.

