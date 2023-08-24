Lightning strike sparks NKY house fire

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Lightning during Thursday morning’s storms sparked a house fire in northern Kentucky, fire officials say.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cecelia Drive in Villa Hills, according to Villa Hills Fire Chief Jeff Wendt.

A woman was asleep in bed on the second floor when a loud boom woke her up. She opened her eyes and saw her curtains on fire, he said.

Her husband tried to extinguish the flames but wound up in an ambulance getting oxygen and then he was transported to a hospital for additional medical treatment, according to the chief.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

