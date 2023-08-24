Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lightning strike sparks NKY house fire

Lightning during Thursday morning’s storms sparked a house fire on Cecelia Drive in Villa...
Lightning during Thursday morning’s storms sparked a house fire on Cecelia Drive in Villa Hills, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Lightning during Thursday morning’s storms sparked a house fire in northern Kentucky, fire officials say.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cecelia Drive in Villa Hills, according to Villa Hills Fire Chief Jeff Wendt.

A woman was asleep in bed on the second floor when a loud boom woke her up. She opened her eyes and saw her curtains on fire, he said.

Her husband tried to extinguish the flames but wound up in an ambulance getting oxygen and then he was transported to a hospital for additional medical treatment, according to the chief.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Latest News

Fired Middletown senior center director’s husband wrote more than $56K in bad checks to...
Fired Middletown senior center director’s husband wrote more than $56K in bad checks to facility: court docs
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
Patients moved at Tri-State hospital, turned away from ER due to AC trouble
Morning storms knocked down this large tree on three vehicles in an apartment complex parking...
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning, morning storms
Thousands of Duke Energy customers have lost power Thursday morning due to weather as well as...
Thousands of power outages reported amid heat and storms