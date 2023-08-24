Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Makeup artist takes leap of faith to launch her own company

From Lauren Hill to Soledad O'Brien, clients from across the country come to Summer Maizon for the perfect look.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two decades after launching a makeup business, a woman is receiving one of the highest honors for her work.

Summer Maizon is the creator of Touch of Summer Makeup Artistry.

It started as her childhood dream that has now become a reality for Maizon.

From Lauren Hill to Soledad O’Brien, clients from across the country come to Maizon for the perfect look.

The esthetician and makeup artist has been said to have the magic touch, developing her skills since she was a teenager.

Growing up in the small Appalachian town of Ironton, Maizon says her love for makeup started after her mother took her to a cosmetic counter at the mall.

“My mother took me to a Clinique counter when I turned 13 and bought me an entire makeup skincare collection,” recalls Maizon. “She said she didn’t want me looking like a floosie, so that’s something that I did and I learned from someone at a very young age.”

After graduating high school, Maizon moved to Cincinnati and received her esthetician license from the Aveda Institute.

She then moved to Los Angeles for more training before coming back to Cincinnati and taking on a role at Mac Cosmetics.

While she loved the work she was doing, she felt to need to create something of her own.

“A lot of people wanted me to do wedding makeup,” explains Maizon. “That’s something I specialize in and I couldn’t get weekends off because when you’re in retail, you always have to work Saturdays.”

That led her to launch her own company: Touch of Summer Makeup Artistry.

Through the years of building up her clientele and her beauty team, she’s picked up several awards along the way from The Knot, one of the top wedding planning websites, including winning The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame.

“It’s all based on reviews from former brides,” said Maizon. “I believe I have 100 reviews on there from brides over the years.”

That is an honor that Maizon does not take lightly.

Maizon says what sets her apart from other makeup artists in the industry is her top-of-the-line products and her will to never stop learning.

“You always have to be a student,” Maizon explains. “You always have to see what’s new. Create a buzz get people talking to get people excited about new things.”

After 26 years in the beauty industry, she says she’s proud she trusted her instinct to follow her dream.

“I’m very proud of myself,” said Maizon. “I’ve proved to myself that anything can be done if you just don’t give up on yourself and you just work hard at it.”

Maizon says her next goal is to start her own skincare makeup line.

She is also going to Colorado next month to train on a new skincare procedure that she will bring back to Cincinnati.

