Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man posed as UC resident advisor, sexual assault reported at off-campus housing

The sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Chief Isaac said in a safety email that goes out to the UC community.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sexual assault investigation is underway after a man posed as a resident advisor at an off-campus University of Cincinnati housing community, according to UC Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Eliot Isaac.

The sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Chief Isaac said in a safety email that goes out to the UC community.

The suspect claimed to be a resident advisor at the off-campus housing community on Straight Street, the email from Chief Isaac explained.

He “implied” he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, according to the chief.

A description of the suspect was provided in the email:

  • 5′10″ to 6′ tall
  • Muscular male
  • Was wearing a black du-rag, a light tan tank top and light tan shorts

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating.

“If a person approaches you that you are not familiar with and claims to be an employee of the university, please ask to see their Bearcat Card for identification,” the email said.

The Deacon is one of UC’s “newest off-campus housing communities” that is designed for “academically focused” students, the university’s website reads.

