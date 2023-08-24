Messi, Inter Miami outlast FC Cincinnati in TQL thriller
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Drama was not lacking Wednesday in TQL Stadium as global superstar Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a win over FC Cincinnati.
After surrendering a two-goal lead, FC Cincinnati found themselves down 3-2 late in extra time.
With seven minutes left, the blue and orange pulled even to tie the game at three a piece.
With no other goals scored in extra time, the two sides went to penalty kicks.
Messi netted his penalty kick, as did his teammates, to win in penalties.
Inter Miami Storm Back
Inter Miami have scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead over FC Cincinnati.
MESSI MAGIC:
The second assist from Lionel Messi tied up the game in stoppage time against FC Cincinnati.
Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati are now tied 2-2 after the 98th-minute goal.
Messi’s Assist Cuts FC Cincinnati Lead:
An assist from Lionel Messi helped his Inter Miami squad get within a goal of FC Cincinnati in the second half.
FC Takes Two Goal Lead:
FC Cincinnati did not waste much time in the second half to extend their lead over Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami squad.
Opening Goal Comes From Argentinian:
An Argentinian opened up the scoring Wednesday at TQL Stadium, but it was not the one playing for Inter Miami that had the goal
FC Cincinnati’s Lucho Acosta scored in the 18th minute to put the blue and orange in the lead.
Stars Come Out:
The stars were out Wednesday to witness a soccer legend play at TQL Stadium.
When Lionel Messi comes to town, you can bet the big names in Cincinnati sports will be there to watch.
Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Sam Hubbard are among the Bengals in attendance to support FC Cincinnati while getting to one of the all-time great soccer players, Messi.
What’s At Stake:
The winner of Wednesday’s FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami match will take on either Real Salt Lake or Houston in the final on Sept. 27.
If Real Salt Lake wins that matchup, they will host the final. If Houston wins then the winner of FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami will host the U.S. Open Cup final.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.