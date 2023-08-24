Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Multiple people believed shot at California bar, authorities say

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump praises Jan. 6 crowd, repeats election lies in online interview while skipping GOP debate
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
Betty Funk, a 32-year-old mother, was on her bicycle on Harrison Avenue when 35-year-old Craig...
Woman home from hospital after being hit by driver arrested for OVI