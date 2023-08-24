Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Old Forester announces 12-year-old Birthday Bourbon

(Old Forester)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Old Forester has announced the annual release of their Birthday Bourbon, according to a release.

Old Forester said the Birthday Bourbon bottles will be available for purchase at select retailers. The bottles will also be available at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville through a national sweepstakes that runs from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30.

Winners of the sweepstakes will be chosen on Sept. 2, officials said. Bottles can be picked up between Sept. 8 through Dec. 23.

According to the release, the 12-year-old Birthday Bourbon has a rich, aged-leather color with an aroma of bright candied citrus and floral overtones giving way to turbinado sugar and roasted coffee beans as cedar and charred oak round out the nose. The bourbon is said to taste of subtle citrus with heavy notes of hark honey, molasses and charred oak.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Latest News

Thousands are without power amid storms and excessive heat moving across the Tri-State, per...
Thousands of power outages reported amid heat and storms
Ways to avoid the heat and stay safe
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning, morning storms
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
Patients moved at Tri-State hospital, turned away from ER due to AC trouble
Storms possible this morning and hot and humid this afternoon
The blistering heat is prompting some local school districts to change their football games...
Schools reschedule some football games due to heat