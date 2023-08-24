Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Patients moved at Tri-State hospital, turned away from ER due to AC trouble

Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is turning away patients due to problems with the air conditioning Wednesday night, a hospital spokeswoman says.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Thirty-three patients at a Tri-State hospital were moved and the emergency room is turning away patients due to problems with the air conditioning Wednesday night, a hospital spokeswoman says.

It happened about 8 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg.

A small electrical short occurred and smoke was reported, according to the St. Elizabeth spokeswoman, Emily Gresham Wherle.

Local fire crews responded to the scene and determined that there was no fire threat, she said.

However, she added, the short disrupted air conditioning service for the patient tower.

“A total of 33 patients are being moved to other parts of the facility with working air conditioning,” she wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW late Wednesday.

“The emergency department is currently on diversion and any patients in the ED who need to be admitted will be transferred to another St. Elizabeth facility. Local EMS has been notified.

“St. Elizabeth staff from facilities, operations, nursing and other key operational departments are onsite at Dearborn to assist in the transfer and care of patients.”

She said she was hopeful AC service would be restored overnight.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Wherle and will update this story when we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Latest News

Ways to avoid the heat and stay safe
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning, morning storms
Storms possible this morning and hot and humid this afternoon
The blistering heat is prompting some local school districts to change their football games...
Schools reschedule some football games due to heat
A female is expected to recover after she was shot overnight in Walnut Hills, according to...
Female shot in Walnut Hills