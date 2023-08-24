Patients moved at Tri-State hospital, turned away from ER due to AC trouble

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Thirty-three patients at a Tri-State hospital were moved and the emergency room is turning away patients due to problems with the air conditioning Wednesday night, a hospital spokeswoman says.

It happened about 8 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg.

A small electrical short occurred and smoke was reported, according to the St. Elizabeth spokeswoman, Emily Gresham Wherle.

Local fire crews responded to the scene and determined that there was no fire threat, she said.

However, she added, the short disrupted air conditioning service for the patient tower.

“A total of 33 patients are being moved to other parts of the facility with working air conditioning,” she wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW late Wednesday.

“The emergency department is currently on diversion and any patients in the ED who need to be admitted will be transferred to another St. Elizabeth facility. Local EMS has been notified.

“St. Elizabeth staff from facilities, operations, nursing and other key operational departments are onsite at Dearborn to assist in the transfer and care of patients.”

She said she was hopeful AC service would be restored overnight.

