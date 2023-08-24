Replacement for historic statue stolen from Eden Park arrives today

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A replacement for the historic bronze sculpture that was stolen from Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be delivered Thursday afternoon to the Cincinnati Park Maintenance Facility.

The Cincinnati Parks Foundation partnered with Cincinnati’s Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy to bring the Capitoline Wolf statue back to Eden Park.

In December 2022, someone cut through the paws of the statue and it was removed, the City of Cincinnati says.

“Most people think it was probably done to scrap the bronze. Scrap the bronze for cash,” Rocky Merz with Cincinnati Parks said.

A woman walking in the park noticed the statue was missing but it was gone by the time she took her morning walk the next day.

The Capitoline Wolf depicts the infants Romulus and Remus with a mother wolf and is a replica of the ancient Etruscan statue on the Capitoline Hill in Rome, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

It was gifted to Cincinnati by the City of Rome in 1931, city officials say.

The rededication ceremony is set for Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

Details of the ceremony will be released once they are finalized.

