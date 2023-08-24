School bus driver accused of running red light in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A school bus driver is accused of running a red light on Tuesday at Liberty Street and Winchell Avenue in the West End.

Nate Freeland, who drives part-time for Uber to help supplement his income, says he picked up a rider around 4 p.m.

He was headed north on Winchell and says he had the green light when he came to the Liberty intersection.

“Luckily I wasn’t distracted in any way and just straight up got blew over. Bus blew a red light. Almost t-boned him,” Freeland said.

Freeland’s dash cam recorded his reaction the instant he saw the school bus cut across his path.

He says he insisted on buying the camera for this reason.

“We weren’t worried about our vehicle. We weren’t worried about ourselves and our own safety as much as we were worried about if that bus was full of kids that would be tragic,” he said.

“I made sure my passenger was ok. We were fine. Dropped her off at work and I, um, I ended up calling it a day, you know, my heart was racing. I felt like that was a sign from the gods. Just go ahead, wrap it up. Go home, you know, have a beer or something.”

The bus involved in the incident said Universal Transportation Systems on the side.

The bus service operates out of West Chester.

FOX19 NOW made several calls and sent emails to the company but none were answered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.