Schools reschedule some football games due to heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The blistering heat is prompting some local school districts to move their football games to later in the evening Friday or to Saturday when cooler conditions are expected.

The second largest district in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, and another district in Butler County, Hamilton Local Schools, changed at least one game from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

Now, instead of playing when the heat index hits the triple digits, Lakota East freshmen will report to East High School at 6 a.m. Saturday for a team breakfast to get fueled up before riding buses to Hamilton’s stadium.

Lakota East’s Thunderhawks varsity football team will still face Hamilton’s Big Blue varsity team at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is Lakota East’s first home varsity football game of the season and its first home game with the new head coach this season, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna.

Games at Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School also were rescheduled to keep athletes, other students and fans safe.

That meant they had to move the big game of their season against Ross High School from Friday to Saturday.

Some schools have canceled other sporting events altogether.

Princeton schools canceled their girls’ soccer team’s game Wednesday against Clark Montessori School and two games Thursday: boys’ varsity golf and middle school football.

Loveland High School’s football game against Anderson was moved back to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Two other districts pushed back the start of their games to 8 p.m. Friday: Holmes High School vs. Newport Independent and Talawanda High School against Fenwick.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.