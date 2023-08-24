Sisters receive pieces of father’s WWII plane
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sisters, who never got to know their father, received a precious gift after he passed away: a piece of the plane he flew during World War II.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.