Thousands of power outages reported amid heat and storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread power outages have been reported Thursday morning across the Greater Cincinnati area.

At least 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to an excessive heat watch in effect until 9 p.m.

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning, morning storms

To report an outage, visit Duke Energy’s website, or call 800-769-3766.

