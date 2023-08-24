Thousands of power outages reported amid heat and storms

Contests
Thousands are without power amid storms and excessive heat moving across the Tri-State, per Duke Energy's outage map.(Duke Energy)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread power outages have been reported Thursday morning across the Greater Cincinnati area.

At least 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to an excessive heat watch in effect until 9 p.m.

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning, morning storms

To report an outage, visit Duke Energy’s website, or call 800-769-3766.

