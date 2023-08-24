Tri-State mom charged with child endangerment, court docs day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mom has been indicted on five counts of child endangerment in connection with incidents involving her children, according to court documents.

Each of the five counts against Lashawanda Harris read that she “recklessly administered corporal punishment or other physical disciplinary measure to her children under the age of 21.”

The Hamilton County Prosecutors Office says the 34-year-old beat her kids, withheld food, and took their beds away.

Prosecutors say one of Harris’s children called 911 after an incident of abuse.

The court documents also say Harris is facing a sixth charge of obstruction of justice.

It is unclear how the children are doing and how long this was going on.

Documents show Harris is currently not in jail and is being electronically monitored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.