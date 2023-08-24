Woman home from hospital after being hit by driver arrested for OVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mom, who was hit by a man arrested for driving under the influence, is now navigating a new set of challenges after returning home from the hospital.

Betty Funk has been recovering ever since July 18.

Funk, a 32-year-old mother, was on her bicycle on Harrison Avenue when 35-year-old Craig Smith veered off the road and hit her, according to court records.

More than a month later, Funk is back home, but her family says she likely won’t ever work again.

“There were multiple broken bones and lots of fractures,” Funk says of the injuries suffered on July 18.

According to court records, Smith’s BAC was .17 or higher at the time of the crash. Smith also had his daughter in the vehicle with him, court records show.

“I wish he’d understand he changed multiple lives,” said Funk. “My life, my partner’s life, my daughter’s life, his life. His family’s life, and his child’s life.”

Smith was arrested on multiple charges: endangering children, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI equal or greater to .17 and operating without reasonable control, the court documents show.

Funk and her partner, Charles Stiver, say the arrest pales in comparison to the physical, emotional, and financial pain their family has endured.

“I can’t stay asleep for more than an hour and a half to two hours and I’m waking up in pain,” explains Funk.

She has had more than half a dozen surgeries and rods placed in her arms and legs on top of staples, skin grafts, stitches, and bandages that must be changed every 24 hours.

“It’s really emotionally upsetting because I went from being independent to now being dependent on someone and it’s very stressful,” says Funk.

Funk says she will likely have to walk with a cane for the rest of her life and won’t be able to work again.

Her partner, Stiver, says the loss of income will now cost them their home.

“The big thing for us is loss of financial income,” said Stiver. “We’ve lost 70 plus percent. Now, on top of her losing both her jobs, we also lost our daycare.”

The couple says they have applied for section eight housing and SNAP Benefits to care for their four-year-old daughter.

“We’re actually working really hard to figure out how we’re going to be able to afford groceries,” explained Funk. “It’s going to be a long uphill battle.”

The family says a good Samaritan gifted them a car to help in their situation, but there’s a lot more help they need.

They are asking for people to donate groceries and donate to their GoFundMe. Anyone interested can visit the website and type “Betty Funk” in the search bar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.