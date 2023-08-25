5 students sentenced for sex crimes against another student

Video from previous coverage.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - All five Tri-State students accused of sex crimes in Butler County have now been sentenced.

Four 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old are accused of forcing another student into a bathroom at St. Ann’s Catholic School in Hamilton.

Investigators say the students held the victim down while they exposed themselves and forced the victim into sexual contact. They believe the crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023.

Earlier this week, two of the students were sentenced to spend 39 days in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

A judge has now sentenced the other three students.

A judge sentenced one of them to 90 days in juvenile detention for gross sexual imposition. The teen is getting credit for time served and the other days are stayed, which means the teen won’t serve time if other rules are followed like completing 20 hours of community service.

One teen admitted to assault and will have to follow a curfew.

The other also has a stayed sentence and has to do community service for assault.

All of the teens are not allowed to have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

