Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Black hair care vending machine is a game-changer, college students say

A Black hair care vending machine is available at The University of Olivet in Michigan.
By Amaya Kuznicki and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Vending machines usually dispense chips and candy, but this new vending machine at The University of Olivet dispenses hair care products. The Beauty Genie made its way to the campus in August, the first of its kind in the rural town college campus.

“Having this here makes people feel comfortable,” said Rahya Kelley, the brand’s ambassador.

All of the hair care products are just a quick tap away, everything from shampoo to hair wraps.

Kelley said with the school being predominately white, there are not beauty supply stores near by.

“Before I had this, whenever I went home, I was stocking up on products,” Kelley said.

That isn’t always ideal, especially when students are without transportation.

“It’s like a weight has been lifted off of our shoulders. For people that can’t drive, it’s like we finally have something nearby,” said junior Landen Cooley.

Associate Dean of Student Life Joshua Gillespie said he hopes the machine helps students feel at home.

“It’s important to have a machine like The Beauty Genie to remind students that we see them, we hear them, and we support them,” he said.

“I’d just say you definitely need to go and try it out. It doesn’t hurt to try a different product on your hair and see what might happen,” said senior David Sinkler.

“I’ve always been a part of things that belong to other people, where this is me,” Kelley said

Kelley said this is just the start for The Beauty Genie brand. She hopes to expand to other colleges in the future.

This is the second location for the beauty vending machines. The first one was installed at Chicago’s Union Station.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard, according to...
Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
AC at Tri-State hospital repaired after issues cause patients to be moved
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Reds put Joey Votto on injured list

Latest News

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair
An Uber driver says he was driving in the West End when he was nearly t-boned by a school bus
School bus driver accused of running red light in West End
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with missing her doll
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
Pilot reunites girl with missing her doll