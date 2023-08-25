Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The identification of a body pulled from the ocean this week confirmed the worst fears of many in the community following the discovery of an empty lobster boat belonging to a recent high school graduate from Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, went missing on July 21 after he went out to tend his lobster traps near Petit Manan Island. A massive search was launched after his boat was discovered empty.

The state medical examiner’s office on Thursday positively identified a body recovered earlier in the week as Michaud, said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance. The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have,” Keliher said in a statement Friday.

Michaud was lost at sea less than two months after graduating from Sumner Memorial High School. He planned to use proceeds from lobster fishing to pay for classes this fall at Maine Maritime Academy.

The body was discovered in waters off Addison by another lobsterman on Monday, a day after several hundred people attended a memorial service at the high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard, according to...
Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Death investigation underway in Clermont County
Three juveniles and one adult are hospitalized after a chase and crash in Clermont County early...
Juvenile driver flees trooper in stolen car, crash sends 4 to hospital: OSP
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has been taken into custody and charged with...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says

Latest News

Saturday will be the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.
Tri-State woman who marched on Washington recalls historic day
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect
Frank's Weekend Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Update
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuations lifted