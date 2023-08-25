Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Charges dropped against teen arrested for May OTR shooting that injured 3 juveniles, adult

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charges have been dropped against a teenager who was arrested in connection with a May shooting that injured three juveniles and a man in Over-the-Rhine.

The 16-year-old was arrested on June 21 on eight counts of felonious assault for the May 31 shooting, the Cincinnati Police Department announced at the time.

On Friday, those charges were dropped, according to the teen’s attorney, Clyde Bennett.

The defense attorney explained that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to support that the 16-year-old was the suspect in the OTR shooting that injured a 10, 14, 15, and 20-year-old.

“The family [of the juvenile] is really happy about the outcome,” Bennett said Friday.

The shooting happened on East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street beside Grant Park around 4:30 p.m. on May 31, police said.

Three juveniles, ages 10, 14 and 15, were walking down the street when they were shot, Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge explained that day at the scene.

A man in his 20s was also shot. Police do not think the man was with the juveniles when the gunfire began.

All four victims were expected to be ok, police said previously.

More than 59 evidence placards sat on the ground along McMicken for more than two hours. Not all of them indicated shell casings.

Police released photos and videos of a vehicle they suspected was involved in the quadruple shooting. (Warning -- Video might be disturbing for some)

Officers later found that vehicle, a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata, the day after the shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

