Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dad left 1-year-old in unlocked hot car while he grocery shopped: court docs

Damaria Williams
Damaria Williams(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati father left his 1-year-old in an unlocked hot car during a Heat Advisory while he grocery shopped, court records show.

It was 85 degrees when this happened Thursday, resulting in multiple 911 calls, according to Delhi Township police.

Officers responded to the parking lot at the Kroger store on Delhi Pike and arrested Damaria Williams, 27, on a charge of endangering children.

He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

Greater Cincinnati has seen the hottest air of the summer this week with heat index values over 100.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday.

During a Heat Advisory, the National Weather Service urges the public to take precautions and be prepared.

That includes this warning: “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard, according to...
Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
AC at Tri-State hospital repaired after issues cause patients to be moved
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Reds put Joey Votto on injured list

Latest News

Middletown sixth-grade students and teachers are being sent home Friday morning due to a...
Middletown sixth graders sent home due to school threat
An Uber driver says he was driving in the West End when he was nearly t-boned by a school bus
School bus driver accused of running red light in West End
Death investigation underway in Union Township
Death investigation underway in Union Township
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Death investigation underway in Clermont County