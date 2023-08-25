Dad left 1-year-old in unlocked hot car while he grocery shopped: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati father left his 1-year-old in an unlocked hot car during a Heat Advisory while he grocery shopped, court records show.

It was 85 degrees when this happened Thursday, resulting in multiple 911 calls, according to Delhi Township police.

Officers responded to the parking lot at the Kroger store on Delhi Pike and arrested Damaria Williams, 27, on a charge of endangering children.

He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

Greater Cincinnati has seen the hottest air of the summer this week with heat index values over 100.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday.

During a Heat Advisory, the National Weather Service urges the public to take precautions and be prepared.

That includes this warning: “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.