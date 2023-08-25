Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Death investigation underway in Clermont County

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jordan Vilines
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Clermont County.

Officers responded to Powderhorn Drive and Summerside Road in Union Township around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators were on the scene for several hours overnight.

The coroner’s office also responded.

A couple of officers remain on scene Friday morning and police tape is still surrounding the house.

A police dispatcher said the Union Township Police Department will put out details in a news release later Friday.

