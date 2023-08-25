Death investigation underway in Clermont County
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Clermont County.
Officers responded to Powderhorn Drive and Summerside Road in Union Township around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators were on the scene for several hours overnight.
The coroner’s office also responded.
A couple of officers remain on scene Friday morning and police tape is still surrounding the house.
A police dispatcher said the Union Township Police Department will put out details in a news release later Friday.
