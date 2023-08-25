Death investigation underway in Clermont County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Clermont County.

Officers responded to Powderhorn Drive and Summerside Road in Union Township around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators were on the scene for several hours overnight.

The coroner’s office also responded.

A couple of officers remain on scene Friday morning and police tape is still surrounding the house.

A police dispatcher said the Union Township Police Department will put out details in a news release later Friday.

Coroner called out to the scene here on Powderhorn Drive in the Summerside community in Union Twp. I’m LIVE with the latest on the investigation this morning on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NqjQAbWrIA — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) August 25, 2023

