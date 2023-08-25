FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat, storm chances Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from NOON until 10PM on Friday for almost the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area! Heat index values may reach up to 107° Friday afternoon and evening. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from NOON until 8PM on Friday for Decatur County in Southeast Indiana as heat index values may reach up to 116° possible!

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a high of 94° and heat index values well over 100°. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening as one of two cold fronts sweeps through the tri-state; otherwise it’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A second, stronger cold front moves through the tri-state Saturday and help lower temperatures. Saturday will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s with milder air to the north and hot conditions further south. Heat index values on Saturday won’t be dangerous, but still noticeably hot in the mid-to-upper 90s! Saturday will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be partly to mostly cloudy!

Sunday is drier and mild with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Skies will start off mostly cloudy with gradual decreasing clouds throughout the day to become sunny in the evening.

We have a dry and sunshine-filled work week ahead with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

An early preview of fall arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Looking beyond the extended forecast, the start of September will see temperatures rebound with highs through the first week of the month in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Dry conditions will likely persist with no major rain events forecast.

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

