First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with the entire Tri-State under a Heat Advisory, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday.

It’s already 80 degrees at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati and feels oppressively humid.

Heat index values could soar as high as 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

Cincinnati’s high is expected to top out at 94.

This COULD be our final day with highs in the 90s! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XsA9Z8LcDT — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) August 25, 2023

A pop-up shower or storm with gusty winds is possible late Friday and Saturday.

The muggy conditions will linger through most of Saturday with highs in the upper 80s before cooler air arrives Saturday night into Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.