It’s a First Alert Weather Day for hot and humid weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area with one exception being Decatur County. The advisory is in effect from noon to 10pm. The heat index will be between 100-105. It is already a very muggy morning with the dewpoint in the upper 70s. This afternoon the high will be 94 with dewpoints in the 70s making it feel like it is in the triple digits.

There will be a chance for storms this evening between 5-8pm. Then another wave of storms will be possible from midnight to 6am. Saturday will be cooler but still warmer than normal with a high of 87 and a heat index in the mid 90s. A cold front will move through the Tri-State Saturday evening bringing refreshing, dry and cool air to the region.

Sunday will be dry and cool. High 80.

Believe it or not, next week we have high temperatures that are cooler than our current morning lows! It is an early preview of fall with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Next week also features dry weather each day.

