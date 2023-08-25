Juvenile driver flees trooper, crash sends 4 to hospital

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A juvenile driver fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a chase that ended in a serious crash with one person possibly ejected, dispatchers say.

A state trooper clocked the vehicle speeding 85 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 275 shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a dispatcher with the patrol’s Clermont County post.

The driver exited the highway onto Ohio 32 and then drove onto Clough Pike, where the vehicle crashed near Presidential Drive in Batavia Township, according to dispatch.

One male was possibly ejected and three other people were in the car.

Four ambulances and two fire trucks responded to the scene.

Three juveniles, including the driver, were taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center, dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

The adult was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

