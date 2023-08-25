Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

At least 5 tornadoes touched down in Ohio overnight, NWS says

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down overnight in Ohio as powerful rainstorms passed through.

PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio cities report damage from Thursday night’s storm

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

According to the NWS, crews have determined an EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

It began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The tornado touched down at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and ended at 12:02 a.m. Friday.

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s East Side
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Cleveland’s East Side(Source: WOIO)

LAKE COUNTY

Mentor in Lake County was also struck by an EF1 tornado, the NWS confirmed.

The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes starting at 12:04 a.m.

The NWS says it began just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue and damaged multiple homes, trees and power lines in its path.

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Mentor
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado struck Mentor(Source: WOIO)

ERIE COUNTY

An EF1 tornado has been confirmed by the NWS for Erie County OH.

The tornado uprooted trees and broke off large tree limbs.

One large limb partially destroyed a home near Mari-Dor Beach Cottages. The tornado headed southeast into a rural area and went back up into the clouds, according to the NWS.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

The NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado for Trumbull County that began around 12:35 a.m. in Bristolville just east of Mahan Denman Road on Hyde Shaffer Road.

The tornado-packed speeds of 85 mph

The tornado traveled east, damaging corn fields and trees before crossing Thompson Clark Road.

Multiple homes sustained minor damage to siding, shingles, and roofing and one home had the carport collapse, according to the NWS.

OTTAWA COUNTY

The NWS says an EF1 tornado has also been confirmed in Ottawa County near South Nissen and West Deno roads.

It damaged a home, nursery greenhouse, trees and power lines.

EF1 tornadoes are classified as weak, according to the NWS, and include winds with speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Death investigation underway in Clermont County
Three juveniles and one adult are hospitalized after a chase and crash in Clermont County early...
Juvenile driver flees trooper in stolen car, crash sends 4 to hospital: OSP
The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard, according to...
Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say
Damaria Williams
Dad left 1-year-old in unlocked hot car while he grocery shopped: court docs

Latest News

logo
Watch for some rain and thunder this afternoon and evening
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Tracking storm chances on Saturday with more heat and humidity ahead of mild conditions.
Isolated Storm Chance Early Saturday Morning
Frank Marzullo has your updated First Alert Forecast for Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking dangerous heat, sweltering humidity and strong storms