Man arrested for rape, kidnapping after sexual assault at UC off-campus housing

The sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Chief Isaac said in a safety email that goes out to the UC community.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Video from Thursday’s coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man, who is accused of posing as a resident advisor at an off-campus University of Cincinnati housing community, has been arrested for rape and other charges.

Kadarious Short, 24, was arrested Friday on open warrants for rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with crimes that happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, according to Cincinnati police and UC police.

The suspect, identified by CPD as Short, claimed to be a resident advisor at the off-campus housing community on Straight Street, UC Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Eliot Isaac said Thursday.

He “implied” he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, according to the chief.

The Deacon is one of UC’s “newest off-campus housing communities” that is designed for “academically focused” students, the university’s website reads.

