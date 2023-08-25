Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Middletown sixth graders sent home due to school threat

Middletown sixth-grade students and teachers are being sent home Friday morning due to a threat, school and police officials say.
Middletown sixth-grade students and teachers are being sent home Friday morning due to a threat, school and police officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown sixth-grade students and teachers were sent home Friday morning due to a threat, school and police officials say.

The threat involves Highview 6th Grade Center, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk and district spokesman Dan Wohler.

The chief says all students are safe.

A parent who is upset with the school and staff made the threat on social media, the chief confirms.

Police want to find and talk to the parent but so far haven’t been able to.

District and police officials are working together as police investigate.

A K-9 unit from the Hamilton Police Department searched the building once it was cleared out.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

