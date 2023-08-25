Missing 10-year-old with autism located

UPDATE: Cincinnati police say Benjamin Socrates has been found safe.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking the public for help to locate a boy who went missing from a home in Lower Price Hill Friday morning.

Officers say 10-year-old Benjamin Socrates was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of State Avenue.

Socrates has autism and is not from the area, police say.

He is described as 4′5″, weighs 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Socrates was last seen wearing a blue shirt, unknown color shorts, and black and white Crocs.

If you see him, call Cincinnati Police at (513) 263-8327.

