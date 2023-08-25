Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Reds put Joey Votto on injured list

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves giving the reds a 2-run lead.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is out, at least for now.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday their veteran first baseman is being placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort.

The same shoulder cut Votto’s 2022 season short. He had surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff and biceps.

Votto, 39, didn’t start playing this season until June 19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard, according to...
Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
AC at Tri-State hospital repaired after issues cause patients to be moved
Lightning during Thursday morning’s storms sparked a house fire on Cecelia Drive in Villa...
Lightning strike sparks NKY house fire

Latest News

One of the players even got a hug from Messi.
Tri-State youth soccer players accompany Messi, Inter Miami players onto field
Three Villa Madonna Academy students got the opportunity of a lifetime on Wednesday as they...
Tri-State youth soccer players accompany Messi, Inter Miami players onto field
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, controls the ball next to FC Cincinnati defender Matt...
Messi, Inter Miami outlast FC Cincinnati in TQL thriller
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
Drinks, details & more: FC Cincinnati takes on Messi, Inter Miami CF