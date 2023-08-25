Reds put Joey Votto on injured list

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto is out, at least for now.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday their veteran first baseman is being placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort.

The same shoulder cut Votto’s 2022 season short. He had surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff and biceps.

Votto, 39, didn’t start playing this season until June 19.

