Shake Shack is coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State’s first Shake Shack will open its doors this fall in Liberty Township.

The company says the restaurant will be near Cabela’s and The Cheesecake Factory and include a drive-thru.

Shake Shack is known for its made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more, a news release says.

The company says the menu also includes the new Veggie Shack, non-dairy shake, and frozen custard.

Shake Shack will have indoor and outdoor dining options, according to the news release.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all levels at ShakeShack.com/Join-Our-Team.

This will be Shake Shack’s 9th location and 2nd drive-thru in Ohio, the company says.

