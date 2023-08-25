Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Shake Shack is coming to the Tri-State

Shake Shack will open it's first Cincinnati restaurant in Liberty Township.
Shake Shack will open it's first Cincinnati restaurant in Liberty Township.(Provided by Shake Shack)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State’s first Shake Shack will open its doors this fall in Liberty Township.

The company says the restaurant will be near Cabela’s and The Cheesecake Factory and include a drive-thru.

Shake Shack is known for its made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more, a news release says.

The company says the menu also includes the new Veggie Shack, non-dairy shake, and frozen custard.

Shake Shack will have indoor and outdoor dining options, according to the news release.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all levels at ShakeShack.com/Join-Our-Team.

This will be Shake Shack’s 9th location and 2nd drive-thru in Ohio, the company says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was found in a wooded area near the Walmart on Ferguson Boulevard, according to...
Body found near NKY Walmart, death investigation underway
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Thirty-three patients at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital were moved and the emergency room is...
AC at Tri-State hospital repaired after issues cause patients to be moved
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Reds put Joey Votto on injured list

Latest News

A new pizza place is moving into 1201 Broadway St. in Pendleton this fall.
Roman-style pizza place to open in Pendleton this year
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this week! Wings from Che.
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for a mouth-watering 7 days
Bowls of ramen at Kiki College Hill.
Kiki, do you love me? Guy Fieri’s College Hill episode is Friday night. Here’s what he ate
Dirty Dough just opened up a cookie shop in Clermont County.
Dirty Dough pushes grand opening date back