Things to do this weekend in the Greater Cincinnati Area: Aug. 25-27

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Queen City is booked up with events and crowds coming to town this weekend and the list does not end here.

Friday through Sunday, residents across the Tri-State can expect road closures, delays and crowds in venues, bars and even in the Ohio River.

Whether you are looking for something relaxed, sport-y or family-friendly, there is surely something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are 15 events happening this weekend in the Tri-State.

Northern Kentucky

Movie Night in the Park

Covington Parks & Recreation is hosting a movie night at Barb Cook Park on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park will be showing the 2022 animated film, “The Bad Guys,” a comedy and action-packed film about animal criminals trying to become model citizens.

Holy Cross High School Summer Festival

Enjoy live music, games, drinks and more at Holy Cross High School’s annual Summer Festival. The two-day event will be Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

Multiple food vendors, such as Dada Smokes, Kona Ice and Kealoha’s Kitchen, will line up the high school’s parking lot both days as attendees listen to the sweet sounds from the Trailer Park Floosies and The Whammies.

Participants also have the chance to win $10,000 or a two-year lease on a Chevy Trax if they buy a raffle ticket.

Overflow parking available at the shopping center near Winston and Decoursey avenues.

Church Street between E. Southern Avenue and 36th Street will be closed.

Covington Farmers Market

Every Saturday between April and October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Covington Farmers Market. Join the “Cov” community on Aug. 26 for a fun day outside and check out local produce, brews and artistry, located on Third and Court streets.

Third Street between Court and Greenup streets will be closed. Court Street between 3rd and Park streets will be closed as well.

Covington Farmers Market (WXIX)

Cincinnati Beer Run

Hofbräuhaus is hosting its 10th-annual Beer Run, and this year it is disco-themed.

This course is 2.5 miles long with craft beer samples at every half-mile.

Once runners finish the race, they will get to pick a 16-ounce beer of their choosing as an incentive to actually finish the run.

If beer at the end is not already convincing enough, each registered participant will also get an exclusive Cincinnati Beer Run glass and a Luau-themed t-shirt. The registration fee is $35, and all proceeds go toward a local charity.

Runners will meet at 200 3rd St. in Newport, Kentucky. Registration will open at 8 a.m., and the run will begin at 10 a.m.

All participants must be 21 years of age or older.

The following streets will be closed Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon:

Mehring Way - Closed between Elm Street and E Pete Rose Way

Joe Nuxhall Way - Northbound closed between Mehring Way and Second Street

Ramp LL - Closed

Johnny Bench Way - Closed

Broadway- Closed south of Third Street

E Pete Rose Way - Closed between Eggleston Avenue and Johnny Bench Way (westbound maintained to Broadway)

Taylor Southgate Bridge - Closed

Cincinnati

Stride, Ride and Row

Calling all athletes to get your daily workout in on Saturday, Aug. 26 for the Cincinnati Stride, Ride and Row event. This workout competition is hosted by Forging Youth Resilience (FYR), a non-profit organization that helps build youth physically and mentally through fitness and mentorship. It is $150 to register one team of two people (co-ed), and the money helps support FYR.

What to expect: There is a total of five heats throughout the morning and afternoon with eight teams in each one. The earliest one begins at 8:30 a.m. and the last one will begin at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be two different events you can sign up for: One is a scaled or modified heat and the other is advanced. Overall, the workout race will be 45 minutes long with biking, rowing, running and strength training involved.

The race will begin at The Banks on E. Freedom Way.

The Roebling Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. because of this event.

Cincinnati Wing Week

One of the best weeks in Cincinnati continues this weekend known as Wing Week. Sunday, Aug. 27 is the last day to enjoy discounted wings for $7. Some restaurants are even throwing in a Sam Adams drink special.

Find the list of over 50 participating restaurants with this link.

Cincinnati Wing Week returns this week! Wings from Che. (Provided)

Art After Dark: R.I.P. Pablo 1881-1973

If you are an art connoisseur, then Art After Dark is the perfect place for you.

The Cincinnati Art Museum is hosting the evening event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday where guests can commemorate the 50th anniversary of the great artist, Pablo Picasso’s death.

Admission is completely free with music from DJ Diamond, a cash bar and food from Pata Roja Taqueria and the Terrace Cafe.

Parking is limited.

Explore Spanish art at the Cincinnati Art Museum Starting Oct. 25 (tcw-wxix)

Headliners coming to Cincinnati

Several rock and roll bands are coming to Cincinnati this weekend.

On Friday, catch ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at Riverbend for The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour at 6:30 p.m. The boy rock band, Five Seconds of Summer, will perform Saturday at the venue from 7:45 p.m.

Tickets for both shows are still available on Riverbend Music Center’s website.

If you are looking to avoid standing out in the heat this weekend, but still want to find live music, Barry Manilow is playing at Heritage Bank Center Saturday. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting as low as $19.50.

LED Video Board renderings from Riverbend Music Center.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Since temperatures are going to be brutally hot this weekend, the Cincinnati Zoo is offering half-priced admission for Hamilton County residents from Aug. 25-27.

“Support from Hamilton County is crucial to the Zoo’s success, and we want to make sure that residents get to experience what their tax dollars support,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

There will be plenty of places to cool off while walking around the zoo.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided: Cincinnati Zoo. (Cincinnati Zoo)

Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Festival

The 5th-annual Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Festival is being held at the Duke Energy Center all weekend long with 10 special guests and international artists.

Tickets are $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Children under 12 years old get in for free.

Friday: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Great Ohio River Swim

Plunge into the Ohio River with 200 other swimmers on Sunday morning.

Partipants will launch themselves off the Serpentine Wall at 8:15 a.m., cross the Ohio River from Cincinnati to Northern Kentucky and back.

The event raises money for Adventure Crew, a local non-profit that connect city teens with nature and each other through the outdoors.

Registration is still available.

Pre-registration is $25 for kids 12-17 years old, $40 for college students, and $45 for adults. On-site registration is $75 for all ages.

Hundreds of swimmers took part in the Great Ohio River Swim Sunday morning. (WXIX)

FC Cincinnati Match

The blue and the orange returns Saturday for their match against New York City FC at TQL Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m., and there are plenty of bars near the stadium to go to before the game, including The Pitch and Queen City Radio.

FC Cincinnati is coming off a recent loss against Inter Miami CF where they lost the semi-finals of the U.S. Open Cup in penalty kicks.

However, FCC’s odds of beating New York City FC is in Cincinnati’s favor thus far.

Sharonville

House & Outdoor Living Show

The City of Sharonville is hosting the Greater Cincinnati House & Outdoor Living Show at the Sharonville Convention Center starting Friday into Sunday.

If you love interior and exterior design or are just looking for ideas to spruce up your home, this convention is one way you can get ideas.

Tickets are $5 each, and children 18 years old or younger get in free.

Friday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Township

End-of-Summer Celebration

The Board of Trustees for Union Township is hosting the town’s annual end-of-summer event on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Union Township Civic Center.

Throughout the day, businesses in the community will host their own mini events for everyone to partake in. These events range from family-friendly games, food and drinks or entertainment.

A touch-the-truck event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and food and family fun will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

“The End of Summer Fireworks has come to be a Union Township tradition and grows each year. We look forward to being able to welcome our neighbors for a fun day of events,” Union Township Administrator Susan Ayers said.

Columbia Township

Tour de CROWN

Three words: Cycling, community and celebration. That is what Tour de CROWN is all about.

Cyclists of any skill are invited to participate in the first-ever bike race at Fifty West Brewing Company on Saturday, hosted by Great Parks.

There are over 350 people participating in the race with three distance options.

7 a.m. departure for the Full CROWN, a 34-mile bike ride.

7:30 a.m. departure for the Half CROWN, a 17.5-mile bike ride.

8 a.m. departure for the Tour de CROWN, an 8.5-mile bike ride.

To view the bike routes, visit the Tri-State Trails website.

People biking on the Little Miami Scenic Trail. (Provide: Tri-State Trails)

