Tri-State hits humid history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The dewpoint in the Tri-State reached a record of 80 on Friday.

The last time it was 80 was on June 13, 2022.

It’s only the eighth time in history that dewpoints have reached 80°F.

The record at CVG is 82°F, reached on July 17, 1943, according to NWS.

Dewpoint is NWS’s preferred measure of “humidity.” It measures the temperature to which air outside must be cooled to achieve a relative humidity of 100 percent, at which point the air cannot hold more water in gas form.

The higher the dewpoint, the more moisture in the air and the muggier it will feel outside.

