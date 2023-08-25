Tri-State woman who marched on Washington recalls historic day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Woodlawn woman is looking back on a historic moment in United States history that she took part in: The March on Washington.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

A Woodlawn woman is looking back on a historic moment in United States history that she took part in: The March on Washington.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.