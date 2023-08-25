Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Video: Cleveland driver crashes car into home while mom, baby are inside

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a house on W. 44th Street and Marginal Road that was occupied by a mother and baby Friday morning.

Dashboard camera video obtained by 19 News shows a driver crashing into a pick-up truck after running a red light.

The driver then turns the vehicle around going the wrong way eventually crashing into a nearby porch of a home.

The mother was upstairs working, and her baby and nanny were downstairs when the crash occurred.

“The first thing that came to mind was ‘Is she okay?” said mom, who did not want to share her name.

She was shaken and upset after the crash.

“It could have been worse. My nanny and daughter, they go out on the front porch all the time. It just happen to be my daughter was sick and I told the nanny that she doesn’t need to go outside.”

No one inside the home was hurt. However, there is a lot of cleanup outside the home.

“It’s devastating,” the mother said.

The family just moved into the brand new home two years ago.

They are the first people to own the home.

“We are a corner home and people need to be cautious drive safely,” said mom.

