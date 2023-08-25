Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this month.(Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Gray News) - A children’s zoo in Indiana is mourning the loss of a baby orangutan born earlier this month.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the baby orangutan’s death on Thursday.

“When welcoming a new life to the zoo, we are reminded of how beautiful and fragile life can be,” zoo officials shared.

The zoo welcomed the new baby on Aug. 16 to its mother named Tara.

Upon the announcement of the baby’s death, zookeepers said Tara would not be in her exhibit for the time being.

“Tara grieves over the loss of her baby. Until she is ready, guests may not see Tara on exhibit,” zoo officials said.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled to determine the animal’s cause of death.

“Thank you for all of your love and support over the past few days and as we grieve at this time,” the zoo team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend

Latest News

Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the...
Mother facing capital murder charge after throwing newborn in dumpster
There are over ten big events going on in the Greater Cincinnati Area this weekend.
Things to do this weekend in the Greater Cincinnati Area: Aug. 25-27
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Storm chances early Friday morning and late Friday afternoon.
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update