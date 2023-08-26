200+ animals surrendered from Adams County home after ‘disgusting’ discovery

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - More than 200 animals were surrendered from a home in Seaman after receiving complaints.

Dogs, guinea pigs, chickens and other animals were found malnourished at the home, according to Adams County Humane Society officials.

Some of the animals were dead, they said.

“It’s something your nightmares are made of,” explained Adams County Humane Agent Meghann Fast. “That’s the only way I can put it. It was very disgusting.”

Fast said what she and law enforcement found Monday was one of the worst cases they have ever seen.

“The animals were in cages stacked on top of each other,” said Fast. “I believe the chinchilla was in the bread box. We found 60 guinea pigs. They were in makeshift cages and homemade cages.”

Officials think the animals were living in deplorable conditions for years and that the owner acquired some of the animals just a week before the discovery.

“It was very traumatic,” described Homeward Bound Animal Rescue Owner Levi Turner. “There was a burn pile, and it had some bones and stuff from animals that had passed. There was a kennel with a blue pit in there with a carcass in there with some hair from a dog that had passed away in there.”

Turner said his rescue took in more than half of the animals, which physically and financially overwhelmed his staff.

“We took turkeys, we took guineas, and about 60 guinea pigs, two small miniature pigs, and then we took probably around 40 dogs from the place and then about 30 rabbits and a chinchilla,” said Turner.

Fast said this is something her agency is having to deal with more and more.

“It was for profit, you know. He was making a living off of it, and a lot of people do that here in the county,” claims Fast. “And sometimes it may get very overwhelming, and you may not realize that. It’s a lot of work.”

Fast and Turner said the case is trying due to their already limited resources.

“We have four people that help here, and that’s really about it,” said Turner.

Now, they are working with other animal rescues and the public to place these animals into permanent homes.

“There were only a couple of animals on the property that had water at the time,” explained Turner. “These poor animals had just been out there suffering.”

FOX19 NOW is told there are some hogs, sheep, and goats still on the property that are in good condition.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate to determine if charges will be filed against the owner.

