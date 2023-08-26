Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ongoing dispute leads to fatal shooting in NKY, police say

About five hours later in Erlanger, police say they took a juvenile suspect into custody.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A juvenile suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Friday night in Independence, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says.

Sanders says SWAT arrested the suspect in Erlanger.

Independence police responded to the area of Archer Court and Hunters Green Drive shortly before 6 p.m. for a shooting, a news release says.

Police say witnesses took a male victim who had been shot to Independence Fire Department Station #3.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

His name will not be released until his family is notified.

The news release says an investigation by Independence Police Criminal Investigations Detectives determined there was an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

Police say detectives identified two individuals who produced a handgun. They say one of the two, A 17-year-old juvenile, fired two shots one of which struck the victim in the torso.

“When the first one went off, I looked out, and two people had guns in the air, so I didn’t know who did what, and then when the gun came down, he shot the kid right in the stomach,” Mark Grout, who lives on the street in Independence where the shooting took place, said.

The juvenile suspect was arrested for murder and is in the Fayette County Regional Detention facility, according to police.

Police say they also arrested Xxavion Turner, 20, of Covington, who is charged with complicity to murder, wanton endangerment, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have doorbell or security videos of the incident is asked to call Independence Police Captain Brian Ferayorni at (859) 363-2920.

